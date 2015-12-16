Lingerie Brand Features ‘Real’ Women With Scars And Armpit Hair

When you think of a lingerie model, your mind automatically goes to Victoria's Secret right? Glossy hair, perfect makeup, enviable limbs?

Well, prepare to see a lingerie campaign unlike any other courtesy of the brand Other Stories, which has produced a shoot featuring 'real women' with scars, armpit hair and beauty marks.

The images, shot in Stockholm by female photographer Hedvig Jenning, are unretouched apart from some colour correction on the garments.

The aim behind the campaign, titled "For Women, By Women" is to celebrate women of all shapes, sizes and nuances - a sentiment that has been running red hot in the fashion industry of late.

Just ask Gigi Hadid - she may have recently walked in the Victoria's Secret show, but the model was also forced to fight back against body shamers on Instagram who said she was too curvy for the job.

"No, I don't have the same body type as the other models in shows," Hadid wrote on Instagram. "No, I don't think I'm the best in any given show. No, I'm not the first or last model of my type in this industry. You can make up all the reasons you think I am where I am, but really, I'm a hard worker that's confident in myself, one that came at a time where the fashion industry was ready for a change. I'm just doing my job."

Amen!