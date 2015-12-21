Host Names Wrong Miss Universe Winner At Las Vegas Finale

Well this is embarrassing.

Australia's Miss Universe Finalist Monika Radulovic Misses Out On Title

The Miss Universe 2015 final has ended in dramatic controversy after the pageant host named the wrong beauty queen as the winner.

Social media went into overdrive when US Family Feud host Steve Harvey first named Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez as the winner.

Cue excitement, cheers and tears... of joy.

That mood quickly changed moments later when Harvey was forced to retract his incorrect announcement, demoting Gutierrez to runner-up.

"Okay folks, I have to apologise. The first runner-up is Colombia," he explained to the stunned crowd.

In a demoralising ending Miss Colombia then had to hand over the official crown to the real pageant winner, Miss Philippines Pia Wurtzbach.

The awkward - and we mean AWKWARD - ending left viewers in awe and sent social media into a frenzy.

Steve Harvey: Is it too late now to say sorry? Miss Colombia: What do you mean? Miss Philippines: Hello, it's me. #ALDUBHappyTogether — CAPTAAAAAAIN BATCHI! (@BatchiFckngLuna) December 21, 2015

"Listen folks, let me just take control of this. This is exactly what's on the card," Harvey explained to the cameras, holding up the results.

"I will take responsibility for this. It was my mistake. It was on the card. Horrible mistake. It is my mistake."

Adding insult to injury the TV host was quick to take to Twitter to apologise for the stuff-up, only he incorrectly spelt both countries in the process.

The misspelt tweet has since been deleted.

The controversial ending occurred moments after Aussie hopeful Monika Radulovic was bumped out of the competition after failing to make the top three.

The 24-year-old model was dubbed Australia's best chance to win the prestigious pageant since Jennifer Hawkins took home the crown in 2004.

