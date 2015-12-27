Naomi Campbell to take break from catwalk

Naomi Campbell may need to take a break from the catwalk.

The 45-year-old model may have no choice but to put her highly-successful modelling career on hold for the time being as she's currently wheelchair-bound following a foot injury.

A representative for the brunette beauty told PEOPLE.com: "Whilst it is a private matter, it is a light foot injury which Naomi sustained before her visit to London."

Concerns for Naomi's health first began to circulate earlier this month when she was spotted using a walking aid at the premiere of Eddie Redmayne's 'The Danish Girl' in London.

Speculation the supermodel may need to undergo a hip replacement began to spread like wildfire but she soon put an end to the whispers by announcing there's no surgery on the cards and her injury will heal with time and rest.

Her spokesperson added: "She is out and about as usual. There is no scheduled surgery."

A close pal of Naomi's is adamant her injury has been brought on by her globe-trotting career and she'll be back to "normal" after some time out over the festive period.

The source said previously: "It is only a light injury, aggravated by travel, work and exercise. She is all good and will be out and about as normal over the next few days."