Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Wants Advice From Elle Macpherson

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley would love to call Elle Macpherson for advice on how to become a "brand".

The 28-year-old British model wants to be as successful for as long as the 51-year-old fashion legend - who is just as famous for her business ventures as she is for her figure - and thinks her career could only be aided by a good mentor.

Rosie said: "I've always been aware that modelling was going to be a fleeting moment. From very early on people would say, 'Save your money, modelling doesn't last long.' And I left school at 17, basically without any qualifications. I realised I had this opportunity to really build something for the long term for myself, so what could that be? I started looking at the models a generation ahead of me, and I saw a lot of these women turning themselves into brands. There have definitely been times in my life when I've been like, 'Oh God, I wish I knew Elle Macpherson well enough to pick up the phone to call her.' "

Rosie - who has a lingerie range and a new cosmetics line with British high street retailer Marks & Spencer - credits her success to visualising what she wants to achieve and then going for it.

The blonde beauty - who has a burgeoning acting career with roles in 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon' and 'Mad Max: Fury Road' - told the new issue of Glamour magazine: "That's my one piece of advice. It definitely helps to try and see where it is you want to be in five years and kind of work back from that. I've always been very clear about where I wanted to go, and it was seeing myself at a certain place at a certain time. For any job, it really is a powerful thing."