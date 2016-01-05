This year's Miss Universe pageant has certainly delivered on the drama, with a series of stuff-ups making it the most talked-about yet.

Miss Universe Refuses To Share Her Crown

After host Steve Harvey famously declared Miss Colombia the wrong winner (don't worry, he'll be back next year), runner-up (and real winner) Miss Philipines, Pia Alonso Wurtzbach, has taken the fall-out on the chin - until now.

While Miss Colombia has made quite a show of the "great injustice" of it all, telling reporters recently she's still "grieving" over the event, Miss Philipines has clearly had enough of the drama.

She gave her first sit-down interview with Good Morning America today, and when asked if she'd consider sharing her title with Miss Colombia (as suggested by Donald Trump) the answer was a polite but firm no.

"I think it would be a little bit difficult for two girls to share a crown," she said diplomatically, "but I have high hopes that this will give great opportunities for me and Miss Colombia and the rest of the contestants."

While it's a polite enough statement, it's also clear Wurtzbach wants everyone to stop talking about Miss Colombia.

"I was able to ask how she's doing and she seems like she's OK," Wurtzbach said. "I understand how she feels. I'm also concerned with her. I know that she's a beautiful young lady [who's] very talented and I think that she'll have a lot of other opportunities. She'll do very well, I'm sure."

In pageant terms, that's a polite way of telling Miss Colombia to shake it off - sans crown.