Miss Universe Gaffe Mocked At The People’s Choice Awards

When Steve Harvey incorrectly announced Miss Colombia as the winner of the Miss Universe pageant last month, it spurred a spate of hilarious internet memes.

Now, Jane Lynch has taken the gaffe to TV (video above) by poking fun at the now infamous stuff-up at this afternoon’s People’s Choice Awards (and we bet the hosts of next week’s Golden Globes are frantically re-writing some of their material).

The 2016 host was joined onstage by actor Thomas Lennonm, who stepped up to accept the first award of the evening – but was quickly stopped by Lynch from touching the trophy.

“I’m sorry, I have to apologise here,” said Lynch. “First runner-up is Tom Lennon. I’m so sorry man. The winner is Miss Colombia”.

While Lennonm reeled from the news, a Miss Colombia impersonator took to the stage in a gold sequin dress to accept the award.

“It’s my fault,” Lynch said. “I didn’t bother to come to dress rehearsal, and I just read the card wrong. I’m so sorry.”

While the audience was in stitches, Twitter users were quick to pick the skit up, tweeting the real Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutierrez, with the footage.

Luckily, Gutierrez appeared to take the situation in her stride:

Gutierrez has largely avoided the spotlight since she was incorrectly named Miss Universe, telling reporters recently that she’d gone underground to deal with the loss of her crown to the real winner, Miss Philipines.

“I’m still grieving,” she said last week.

However, it looks like she’s finally seeing the funny side.