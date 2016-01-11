Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham Are Engaged

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham have confirmed they are engaged.

The genetically blessed pair made the exciting announcement on the Golden Globes red carpet in an interview with E! News.

The 28-year-old British model and 48-year-old Statham beamed from ear-to-ear as they sashayed down the Globes red carpet, lovingly gazing into each other's eyes.

Showing off her massive sparkler adorned on a perfectly manicured hand, Rosie complimented her bling with a sleek gold column dress, wavy tresses and minimal make-up.

The pair, who have been dating for the past five years looked every inch the superstar couple at the star-studded event, with Statham decked out in a dapper tuxedo for the occasion.

While the exact timing of the engagement has not been confirmed, the pair recently shared snaps of their enviable beach bodies from Thailand, leading us to speculate whether the big occasion occurred there.

The pair are usually tight-lipped about their romance however last year Rosie said it's crazy dating the famous actor as he's mobbed wherever he goes.

Speaking to The Edit, she said: "People go crazy for Jason."

"It can become a frenzy walking down the street with him."

"People relate to him and feel like he's the guy they grew up with, so it's tricky. You can't always do the right thing..." she added.

However the frenzy doesn't seem to have affected their relationship as they're now engaged.

We can't wait to see the wedding dress.

Congratulations guys!