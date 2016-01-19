When Gemma Ward appeared on the Calvin Klein menswear runway overnight, we were a little surprised.

8 Of The Best Surprise Celebrity Runway Appearances

The Australian model has strutted her stuff only a handful of times over the past year, causing industry insiders to wonder if this is the beginning of her full comeback.

Regardless, she’s certainly not the only celebrity to surprise guests at fashion week (Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson on the Valentino catwalk anyone?). Nowadays, it’s a guessing game as to who will turn up on the runway (all in the name of headlines of course).

