The Real Reason Gigi Hadid Went On MasterChef

Gigi Hadid was crowned the winner of 'MasterChef Celebrity Showdown' on Monday night and has revealed she competed on the US TV show to raise money for The Global Lyme Alliance for Lyme Disease.

The 20-year-old supermodel competed against fellow Victoria's Secret beauty Devon Windsor, 21, in the cooking challenge when she made a special beef patty with pickled jalapenos and a spiced crispy onion nest with potato crisps on the side.

Speaking on the Fox charity programme, Gigi revealed her dish was inspired by her love of burgers and confessed to judges Gordon Ramsey and Christina Tosi she ate the beef treat every week for a year when she first moved to New York City.

Gigi also admitted she decided to go on the show to raise awareness of the infectious disease - which is spread by ticks and causes migraines, weakness, vertigo and pain in the joints among other symptoms - that her mother Yolanda Foster, sister Bella and brother Anwar are all battling and win the cash prize to help find a cure.

She said: "My mom, sister and brother are all affected by Lyme disease. Not enough people know what Lyme disease is and the dangers of being bitten by an insect. For that on its own is amazing but with (the cash prize of) $25,000, we can help with finding a cure. It can help so much.

"I'm the only one of my siblings, my mom and my family that hasn't been affected by Lyme disease. It's been really hard for me because I'm the only one that doesn't really understand it. What's been hardest for me is just trying to find a way to be their hope and kind of be a strength for them even with the disease that I can't understand fully because I haven't been through it."

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Yolanda, 52, was first diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012 and last October she revealed Bella, 19, and Anwar, 16, had the illness.