H&M Set To Open Third Sydney Store

International retailers H&M have announced that they are opening a third store in Sydney.

The chain store will open its doors in Westfield Chatswood on February 18, following the opening of H&M Macquarie Centre, North Ryde in 2014 and H&M Pitt Street Mall last October.

Spanning over 2 levels, the store will offer customers clothing, underwear and accessories for women, men kids and babies.

The store will be opening at 11am with live entertainment, refreshments and giveaways starting at 9am.

The first 500 customers in line will receive a H&M giveaway bag full of goodies so make sure you're down there early.

H&M first opened up in Australia in 2014.

Today there are eight stores nationwide including Melbourne’s GPO and Eastland Shopping Centre , Macquarie Centre, North Ryde and Pitt Street Mall in NSW, Indooroopilly Shopping Centre, Westfield Garden City and Queen Street, Brisbane in QLD and Joondalup Shopping Centre in WA.