Irina Shayk Goes Nude For Givenchy

Irina Shayk has dared to reveal all in the name of fashion.

The Russian model stripped naked for a Givenchy Jeans campaign shoot which sees her leaning against topless hunk and fellow model Chris Moore Wilhelmina, who is wearing a pair of the trousers in the picture.

Irina can be seen staring at the camera in the snap while one of her nipples is slightly on display.

Riccardo Tisci, Creative Director for Givenchy, confirmed the collaboration by uploading several images on his Instagram account.

He added the caption: "Love my Denim God's @luigiandiango @irinashayk @moorechrisplz @carineroitfeld @studio191ny #love #givenchyjean (sic)"

Riccardo also shared two other pictures of Irina wearing the jeans.

In one of the pics she is sitting on the shoulders of the male model, and in the other she has her hands firmly wrapped around his neck.

If that wasn't enough of a teaser for new campaign, Riccardo went one better by posting a video of Irina and Chris getting steamy for the shoot.

The model pair can be seen all over each other in the short video while they are wearing the jeans.

Riccardo captioned the clip: "GIVENCHY JEANS with @irinashayk @luigiandiango @carineroitfeld @studio191ny #givenchyjeans #love #dreamteam (sic)"