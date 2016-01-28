Kendall Jenner Strips For Calvin Klein

Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber have stripped off to help launch the Calvin Klein Spring 16 campaign.

The pair appear in two steamy shots for the underwear brand as they promote their new campaign, 'I _____ in #mycalvins'.

In one of the photographs, Jenner is pictured lying down in her underwear alongside the words, ‘I dream in #mycalvins’, while Bieber shows off a number of his tattoos as he poses in black underwear next to a marble statue, with the words, 'I flaunt in #mycalvins', plastered over the image.

Sharing a picture on their official Twitter account, the fashion brand wrote: "Back in bed with @justinbieber. As feat. in the S16 global ad campaign photographed by Tyrone Lebon. #mycalvins (sic)"

And Justin changed into some white boxer shorts for the second photo, where he can be seen lying on a bed, with the caption reading, 'I dream in #mycalvins'.

The campaign is encouraging people to share what they do in their Calvin Klein underwear.

Abbey Lee Kershaw, FKA Twigs and Kendrick Lamar also star in the series of ads.

Melisa Goldie, CMO of Calvin Klein, Inc. said: "This campaign is representative of how culture is evolving as we speak. We're bringing together a diverse mix of provocateurs with a unique collective of visual artists to create content that sparks and drives cultural conversation. Millennials reject labels when it comes to their own identities, and they want products that are personalized and individual, which we're achieving as Calvin Klein moves toward further establishing itself as a lifestyle-centric global brand.

"To do that, we have to recognize that people don't want traditional one-sided advertising anymore. Instead, they want to participate in campaigns that capture their imagination. With this campaign, we feel we have created something that truly illustrates the future of the brand, and captures the current youth culture zeitgeist."