Heidi Klum Launches New Season Lingerie Collection In Sydney

Considering how flawless Heidi Klum appears in real life, it seems ludicrous that Donald Trump branded her anything less than a perfect 10.

At this morning’s David Jones event, held in celebration of Klum’s new season collection for her namesake lingerie brand, the supermodel appeared immaculate in a figure hugging dress.

Having just given out underwear to some lucky customers in Hyde Park, Klum was a breath of fresh air, happily chatting to the crowd and joking with David Jones Group Executive of Merchandise, Donna Player.

The supermodel, whose lingerie range is now broaching its second year, is enjoying the kind of success employed by Elle Macpherson. Klum not only has her name on the label, she also oversees every single piece of lingerie on the market.

“I try everything on, and usually I say, ‘make the cups a little smaller’ – I always want to see more skin and less bra!” the supermodel said.

“This season, there are more soft cups and racerbacks. I think a more natural shape is in fashion now. I don’t like hoisting my boobs up.”

For those wanting to steer away from the “cute and flowery look”, Klum promises a new kind of lace next season.

“I don’t think every lace has to be a floral,” explained the supermodel. “Next season you’ll see a different take on it – there will be harder lines for those girls that don’t want to just look cute.”

With Valentine’s Day coming up, Klum is hopeful her label will be popular with male consumers. So what will she be getting her boyfriend, Vito Schnabel, for the occasion?

“I like to paint when I’m on a plane, so I’m working on a little something for him at the moment,” the supermodel offered.

Klum has been making the most of her week down under – just two days ago, she launched her line in Melbourne, and before that, she was spotted filming scenes for Germany’s Next Top Model, of which she’s the host.

In between takes, she also rubbed shoulders with famed fashion photographer Mario Testino and Aussie model Jess Hart, and did her best blue steel at the premiere of Zoolander 2 alongside Ben Stiller.

Perhaps most impressively, she also fired back at Donald Trump for his lewd comments about her earlier in the year.

“I know him quite well, I have no idea why he put me into the mix of things,” she said. “I really don’t know. I kind of made a funny Instagram video, I kind of fought back because to me I think you can’t put a label on women.

“Yes, we all do get older, what are we supposed to do about it. It doesn’t matter, why do you put a number on us, it’s not cool.”