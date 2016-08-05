The Top Wedding Trends Of 2016

You know how everyone loves a strapless wedding gown? It might be time to rethink that, according to designer Karen Willis Holmes. “Not everyone looks good in a strapless dress,” she cautions. “It’s a very popular choice and it looks great on some people, but others should try a few silhouettes before they make up their minds.”

Holmes says there are currently two major wedding dress trends: bohemian luxe with a polished twist, and perfectly tailored with clean lines.

“Lace is still a popular choice, but the trend is for a more graphic pattern,” adds Holmes. “Embroidery and beading are also on the rise.”

It definitely pays to have a makeup trial with a few people before you commit to a look, says Hannah Terrett from Benefit Australia. At the moment, there are two main looks being requested – an ethereal, dewy look with a focus on the skin, and the standard matte lip and smoky eye.

If you’re concerned about overplucked brows, the sooner you can start growing them out, the better. “Big, bold brows are still very much in and help you look youthful,” Hannah tells Be.

She also recommends adhering by PPT (Prep, Prime and Tint) on your wedding day.

“Prep your skin, prime your makeup and tint your cheeks and lips,” advises Hannah. “If you do those three things and you’ve already had a trial, you have little chance of much going wrong.”

Overall, we’re seeing a trend towards metallics this season. Gold and silver are big colours, says Jason Kates of Love 2 Love wedding planning, adding that they’re perfect for an elegant, understated wedding.

“You can work almost any palette against these hues,” he explains.

In terms of overall styling, Kates advice to those on smaller budgets is to pick one aspect and focus on that.

"I’ve worked on various weddings with budgets from $20,000 to $150,000," Kates said. "Everyone puts value on different aspects of their wedding so my advice would be to draw out what they can work on to make that 'wow' factor, whether it be flowers, or backdrops, or the venue itself."

Forget the traditional bouquet – this year is all about an unstructured floral arrangement.

“We’re seeing a trend towards atmospheric florals,” florist Aleksandra Keats tells Be. “A lot of brides are requesting flowers not only on the tables, but also hanging from the ceilings.

“It's about looking around the space and saying, ‘oh we could hang something from here', or 'we could have something cascading down to the floor and trailing out.

“In addition, wearable florals are also big – we’ve been making a lot of flower crowns.”

In terms of popular flowers, Aleksandra says heirloom types such as the carnation and the fox glove are making a big comeback, but she cautions against using flowers that need to be shipped in.

“You’ll always get the best result when they’re in season,” she explains.

If you’re not the type of bride who wants a veil, this is a good year for you. According to milliner Viktoria Novak, more women than ever are opting for a crown over a more traditional look. The upshot of creating something like this for your wedding?

“You can also re-wear it to the races,” says Novak, adding that many of her celebrity clients have found multiple uses for theirs. What’s not to love about that?!

Forget the cheesy poses of yesteryear - couples nowadays are definitely steering towards more candid, natural poses, says wedding photographer Anna Turner.

“Couples just want to capture the day as it unfolds naturally,” she tells Be. “They want to be able to tell a story through the photos and make it personal to them.”

Turner recommends keeping a record of wedding photographs that you like so your photographer has a sense of the look you want to capture.

This is really up to the bride and groom, but according to One Fine Day founders Nadean Richards, Jessica McLeod and Marissa Mills, you should refrain from taking any photos if the bride and groom impose a social media ban.

“It’s not uncommon for couples to ask guests to switch off during the ceremony,” explained McLeod. If however, you’re free to take photos? “Just remember to use the couple’s hashtag!”

