David Beckham Lands Five Separate GQ Covers

David Beckham HonoUred By Landing Five Seperate GQ Covers

David Beckham is GQ magazine's cover star for March but it appears just one shoot wasn't enough, as the publication has released five different covers to mark the occasion.

Each cover documents his changing style from top footballer to one of the most desired men on the planet.

RELATED: David Beckham: My kids laughed at sexy award

RELATED: David Beckham Reveals His Favourite Item In Victoria's Wardrobe

Beckham's evolving image has been chronicled in an exhibition at London's Phillips Galleries taken by artists including Damien Hirst, Marc Hom, Nadav Kander, Annie Leibovitz, Vincent Peters, Mario Sorrenti and Paul Wetherell.

Editor of British GQ. Dylan Jones said the team "couldn't wait" to photograph Beckham for the special edition.

“David Beckham really has a golden aura about him these days, a star quality burnished by a dedication to self-improvement, a savvy series of brand endorsements and the not inconsiderable fact that the public as a whole appear to have taken him to their hearts."

"As for this special issue, when we saw the scale of the project at Phillips and the wealth of images being auctioned – including some iconic ones that had been shot for us at GQ – we couldn’t wait to get involved.”

Check out the rest of the covers below: