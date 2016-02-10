Kendall and Kylie Jenner Launch New Clothing Collection

Kendall and Kylie Jenner launched their debut clothing and footwear collection Kendall + Kylie in New York City overnight and say the garments they've created are inspired by the fashion they "love".

The sisters unveiled the spring/summer range at a TriBeCa loft party a few days ahead of New York Fashion Week and admit they simply turned to their own wardrobes for ideas.

Supermodel Kendall, 20, told PEOPLE: "We designed it according to what we love, and how our style is. It's someone who is really similar to us. A young girl wanting to have fun. That's mainly what we designed."

Kylie, 18, insists she and her older sibling tried on every piece themselves to ensure the items were exactly what they wanted.

She said: "We absolutely tried on everything, you can't wait to see how the finished product turns out."

And Kendall added: "It's an exciting process, and when everything is done you're like 'Wait, get me everything. I can't wait to try it.' "

Kendall and Kylie wore clothes from the collection to the bash, with the catwalk starlet opting for a grey, sleeveless thigh-high slit dress and knee-high heeled sandals, while Lip Kit entrepreneur Kylie opted for a black sleeveless jumpsuit and black pumps and a black leather overcoat.

The siblings were joined at the launch by their 'momager' Kris Jenner, brother-in-law Kanye West - the husband of their half-sister Kim Kardashian West - and friends Hailey Baldwin and Gigi Hadid among others.

Kendall + Kylie is going on sale at several high-end stores such as Bloomingdale's, Shopbop, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue.