Sports Illustrated Feature 56-Year-Old Model In ‘Swimsuit Issue’

Sports Illustrated are on a roll.

Not only are they currently enjoying a landslide of praise for featuring plus-size model Ashley Graham as one of their 'Swimsuit Issue' rookies and representing body diversity, but now they revealed that 56-year-old model Nicola Griffin will also be shot in the issue.

On Tuesday, Graham was announced as one of the 2016 issue’s five ‘rookies’—to be voted on by the public in an upcoming poll, alongside Griffin, who is the oldest model to ever grace the magazine's pages.

Whichever rookie wins is guaranteed a spot in the 2017 issue as well.

Griffin and Graham will join the likes of Chrissy Teigen, Tyra Banks and Lily Aldridge, who have all posed for the magazine's 'Swimsuit Issue'.

Let's hear it for even more body positivity in the future.