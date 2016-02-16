Inside Liberty Ross' Star-Studded Wedding

Liberty Ross and Jimmy Iovine celebrated their wedding with a star-studded Valentine's Day bash.

The couple - who are believed to have tied the knot in front of just 50 people on the beach outside their Malibu home on Saturday - held a ceremony in which they also exchanged vows at David Geffen's Beverly Hills mansion on Sunday.

The Beverly Hills event was a celebrity-filled occasion, with over 300 guests in attendance.

They included Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Lady Gaga, Oprah, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Pharrell Williams, Will.i.am, Tom Hanks and Dr. Dre, according to Us Weekly.

All female guests were asked to wear red for Valentine's Day and stars including Oprah Winfrey and Pharrell William's wife Helen Lasichanh were spotted in stunning red gowns.

Liberty, 37 and 62-year-old Jimmy - who co-founded Beats by Dre and Interscope Records with Dr Dre - got engaged in September.

Liberty has daughter Skyla and son Tennyson with her first husband Rupert, who she split from in January 2013 after he cheated on her with Kristen Stewart while Jimmy has four children from a previous marriage.

Speaking about her split from Rupert, Liberty previously said: "It's amazing what two years does. Today, I feel happier than I've ever felt, and I'm in such a great place. All of us are: my kids are great, Rupert's amazing, we have all moved on and everyone is doing really well.

"People need to learn to forgive. I have no problem with anyone involved. I'm completely compassionate, I really am. No life is perfect, we all have our problems and issues and I believe that it's good to be true to who you are."