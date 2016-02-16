Lady Gaga Channels Ziggy Stardust at the Grammys in Custom Marc Jacobs

Ziggy Stardust, is that you?

It was announced early this month that Gaga would perform a tribute to David Bowie at this year’s Grammy Awards—but it seems that she’s chosen to extend her homage to him well beyond the stage. The 29-year-old showed up on the red carpet wearing a long, bright red wig and glittery eyeshadow reminiscent of the style the late, great glam rocker wore in the video for his 1971 hit, “Life On Mars.”

On her bod, Gaga wore a custom electric blue, double-breasted satin coat dress by Marc Jacobs, embroidered with multi-colored sequins and decorative metallic elements that appear to be clouds and feather shapes.

Of all the artists making music today, Lady Gaga may be the one whose career has been most influenced by Bowie.

Her ever-changing public personas, outrageous stage sets, and experimentations with various musical genres can be traced back to the Thin White Duke’s own boundary-breaking career.

The singer even personally (and permanently) honored Bowie—who died of cancer in January—by getting his portrait tattooed on her ribs over the weekend.

Gaga’s much-hyped performance Monday night is expected to be one of the night’s longest.

“She will take us through quite a bit of history of David Bowie’s repertoire,” said National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences president Neil Portnoy.

“It’s one of the longest, larger segments of the night.” Portnoy added that Gaga’s segment will feature “some very exciting brand new technology that’s never been seen on television.”

We truly can’t wait to see what she’s got in store. If only Bowie, himself, were still around to watch it, as well.