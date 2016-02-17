Beyonce Wore A Wedding Dress To The Grammys

Apart from making a surprise appearance at yesterday's Grammy Awards by slyly sneaking in the back and missing the red carpet, Beyonce stunned the fashion world when she took to the stage to present an award, wearing a wedding dress.

And being Beyonce, of course she absolutely rocked it.

The 34-year-old popstar, who is married to rap star Jay-Z, looked like the ultimate bride in Israeli designer Inbal Dror's design, which appeared on her autumn ’16 bridal catwalk.

Gowns by Dror, who's designs are available at Helen Rodrigues in Sydney start at about $9,000 and Beyonce's intricate dress looks like it came straight off the runway.

"Art is an unapologetic celebration of culture through expression," Beyonce said at the ceremony, with many claiming her dress was a piece of art in itself.

Only Beyonce could pull off such a look.