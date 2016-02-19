Miranda Kerr Opens The Doors To Her Malibu Mansion

There’s a lot to envy about Miranda Kerr – but perhaps one of the things people are most interested in about the model is the way she lives her life – and where.

Kerr now calls Malibu home, where she resides with son Flynn in a four-bedroom mansion, described by the model as a ‘beautiful sanctuary’.

“I have a vegetable patch,” Kerr told The Morning Show from her home this morning. “The house overlooks the ocean – it’s a very tranquil space.

“I’m building my own little yoga studio right now and I also have a little meditation room with beautiful amethyst crystals as well.”

When asked by Kylie Gillies how she stays so zen, Kerr credited her hectic job with forcing her in to a calmer mindset.

“I’ve been travelling for my job for many, many years, so I really enjoy the comforts of home. When you’re on the road though, you pick up tips that help you rejuvenate and feel the best version of yourself,” said the model.

Kerr made the move from New York to Malibu last year – and though she admits to missing the Big Apple, it’s clear she feels she made the best decision for her family.

The model admits she never thought New York would resonate with her, but that living near an open space like Central Park had definitely helped.

“It was a big decision to leave New York because I love it,” she explained. “I ended up living near the park and going for a walk there every day – and even now, Flynn (Kerr’s five-year old son) says to me, ‘mummy I miss New York!’

“It’s a better lifestyle out here though, because he has a swimming pool and a trampoline, and he gets to enjoy the outdoors a lot more. We both miss New York but we go back when we can.”

On the subject of Flynn, Kerr, who describes her son as “a little sweetheart,” says he’s developing quite the personality.

“You can see it coming out,” she explains. “To see that wonderment in his eyes is so beautiful to watch.”

Kerr divorced Flynn’s father, Orlando Bloom, in 2013, but remains on good terms with the actor – despite joking that their son is definitely more of an Aussie than an American.

“Between myself and Orlando, he’s got his own accent going on and it’s quite cute,” Kerr said with a laugh. “I don’t think it’s American – he’s around a lot of Australians all the time.”

Kerr has since moved on from Bloom with Evan Spiegel, aka the founder of Snapchat - who she describes as being "super-smart".

Kerr credits the business tycoon with helping her feel more at home in Malibu, particularly because he’s opened her up to the social media network.

“I don’t use Snapchat all the time but it’s a service I really enjoy and it’s a great way to stay in touch with your friends and family,” Kerr explained.

“I can watch stories from people in Australia or Paris and see what everyone is up to – it’s a really great service and something that I love regardless of the fact that Evan is my boyfriend!"