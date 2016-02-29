Tina Fey and Reese Witherspoon Were Totally Twinning At The Oscars

Every red carpet walker’s biggest nightmare is to show up in the same dress as someone else.

But for a big event like the Oscars, designers and stylists coordinate to ensure that doesn’t happen to their celebrity clients. Except that it seems Tina Fey and Reese Witherspoon’s people didn’t communicate, seeing as they showed up in basically the same look.

The two stars were totally twinning, but they had their differences.

Tina Fey’s dress, which was designed by Atelier Versace, featured a straight-across neckline with fabric gathering below her chest, before cascading down into a short train.

She pulled her brown hair back into an up-’do and accessorized with a gem-encrusted necklace.

Witherspoon, who wore a light-blue and black Tom Ford number to the ceremony last year, opted for the gem tone in a standard silhouette, made by Oscar de la Renta.

The bodice had Peter Copping’s signature corset bodice.

While some might consider it a nightmare to find themselves in this sticky situation at such a major event, if there were any two people who could make the best of it, these would be the two.

Fey is one of the funniest women ever, and Reese Witherspoon is a Southern belle, girl next door, and all of those other clichés associated with really nice women.

Perhaps this faux pas could serve as inspiration for a fashion comedy starring both the actresses.

Hope so!