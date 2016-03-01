Kate Winslet Is Not Pregnant

This morning, the internet was abuzz with the news that Kate Winslet is pregnant.

RELATED: Here's what the stars wore to the Oscars after parties

RELATED: Guys weigh in on the Oscars red carpet looks

How was this conclusion reached? Photos circulated of Cate Blanchett and Brie Larson freaking out over something Winslet said, with Blanchett snapped reaching out to touch the Titanic star’s tummy.

“Did Kate Winslet just tell Cate Blanchett and Brie Larson that she's pregnant or am I just looking into it too much?” tweeted @SouDamnTrue after the show last night, along with the incriminating pictures.

While it may seem obvious what went down, sources say Winslet is definitely not pregnant, and the internet needs to regain its chill.

So what exactly was going on? According to TMZ, Blanchett and Larson were simply admiring the texture of Winslet’s gown.

Given that Blanchett looks over-the-top dramatic though, we have to wonder if it’s some kind of NASA material.

RELATED: The best beauty looks from the Oscars 2016

On the other hand, perhaps the ladies were just excited about Leonardo DiCaprio finally winning an Oscar.