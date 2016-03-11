News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The Veronicas Lisa Origliasso bought her vintage dress day before engagement
Veronicas' Lisa found engagement dress the day before ceremony

Daisy Ridley: 'I Will Not Apologise For How I Look'

Jessica Bosco
Yahoo7 Lifestyle /

Daisy Ridley has had a rapid rise to fame to say the least, or as she puts it she's just "a normal girl thrust into extraordinary circumstances."

The rise includes a starring role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens with more roles knocking at her door, a presenting gig at the Oscars, amassing 1.5 million Instagram followers and becoming the darling of the fashion world.

RELATED: 9 Celebrities Who Had The Perfect Response To Body Shamers

RELATED: Girl Of The Moment: Daisy Ridley

But sadly, as is all too familiar these days, the 23-year-old has been faced with criticism over her looks and her weight, saying she sets unrealistic expectation for young girls due to her slender frame.

Responding to a post which read "real women have curves", she wrote: "Real women' are all shapes and sizes, all ethnicities, all levels of brave, have families, don't have families. I am a 'real women' like every other woman in this world."

RELATED: Yes, Daisy Ridley Is The Style Icon You've Been Looking For

Ridley soon deleted the post after the original user received an onslaught of hateful messages, however the actress then posted a post, clearing up any confusion, and explaining that it was not her intention "for anyone to send messages to that poor person that posted the original picture".

"I'm a normal girl thrust into extraordinary circumstances, just like Rey. I will not apologise for how I look, what I say and how I live my life cause what's happening inside is much more important anyway and I am striving to be the best version of myself, even if I stumble along the way."

[vid:30095304]]

Back To Top