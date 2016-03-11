Daisy Ridley: 'I Will Not Apologise For How I Look'

Daisy Ridley has had a rapid rise to fame to say the least, or as she puts it she's just "a normal girl thrust into extraordinary circumstances."

The rise includes a starring role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens with more roles knocking at her door, a presenting gig at the Oscars, amassing 1.5 million Instagram followers and becoming the darling of the fashion world.

But sadly, as is all too familiar these days, the 23-year-old has been faced with criticism over her looks and her weight, saying she sets unrealistic expectation for young girls due to her slender frame.

Responding to a post which read "real women have curves", she wrote: "Real women' are all shapes and sizes, all ethnicities, all levels of brave, have families, don't have families. I am a 'real women' like every other woman in this world."

Ridley soon deleted the post after the original user received an onslaught of hateful messages, however the actress then posted a post, clearing up any confusion, and explaining that it was not her intention "for anyone to send messages to that poor person that posted the original picture".

"I'm a normal girl thrust into extraordinary circumstances, just like Rey. I will not apologise for how I look, what I say and how I live my life cause what's happening inside is much more important anyway and I am striving to be the best version of myself, even if I stumble along the way."

