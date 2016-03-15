News

Kendall Jenner's Favourite Fashion Brand Is Australian

Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Lifestyle /

She's one of the most in-demand supermodels in the world and she has her pick of high-end designs, however Kendall Jenner has revealed her favourite brand is a budget Australian label.

Speaking to Teen Vogue, 20-year-old Jenner gushed over affordable Australian brand TY-LR, claiming she loves wearing their sleek coats.

“It’s called TY-LR, I wear their coats all the time”, she said.

Jenner was spotted out-and-about at the tennis last September in this TY-LR white coat.

Indeed the model has been spotted out on numerous occasions sporting the label's minimal designs.

In September 2015, Jenner was spotted at the the US Open wearing the TY-LR Classic Coat in crème, draped over a fluffy, white crop top and matching champagne skirt.

In December, Jenner stepped out in this black, TY-LR coat.



Just last December, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stepped out in California looking super-chic in a black, minimalistic TY-LR coat.

TY-LR release a new collection every month and you can expect to pay at least $300 for a coat.

