She's one of the most in-demand supermodels in the world and she has her pick of high-end designs, however Kendall Jenner has revealed her favourite brand is a budget Australian label.

Kendall Jenner's Favourite Fashion Brand Is Australian

Speaking to Teen Vogue, 20-year-old Jenner gushed over affordable Australian brand TY-LR, claiming she loves wearing their sleek coats.

RELATED: 11 Times Kendall Jenner Bared All

RELATED: Vogue Photographer Claims He’s Never Heard Of Kendall Jenner

“It’s called TY-LR, I wear their coats all the time”, she said.

Indeed the model has been spotted out on numerous occasions sporting the label's minimal designs.

In September 2015, Jenner was spotted at the the US Open wearing the TY-LR Classic Coat in crème, draped over a fluffy, white crop top and matching champagne skirt.

Just last December, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stepped out in California looking super-chic in a black, minimalistic TY-LR coat.

TY-LR release a new collection every month and you can expect to pay at least $300 for a coat.