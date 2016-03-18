The One Thing Victoria Beckham Can't Stand About David Beckham

Just when we thought David Beckham really was the perfect man, finally we hear there's something that wife, Victoria Beckham can't stand about her handsome hubby.

"The tattoos are a way of me expressing deeper feelings about the things I care about and love," David explains in the new issue of GQ. "Am I done? Probably not.… Think Victoria's given up on telling me to stop now. She used to. She used to say, 'Do you have to?' But she knows it makes me happy."

All together now: Aww!

In 2013, Becks declared that he has 32 (these days it's more like 40) and that he doesn't regret a single one.

"They all have a meaning," he told CNN. "I think that's what's important about tattoos, if they have a meaning you'll never regret them."

The 40-year-old retired soccer star also opened up to GQ about learning to not sweat the small stuff, "I'm secure as a person, as a husband, as a dad," he says.

"I've gone past the point of really worrying, caring. When I was 22 years old, it might have affected me differently. I'm 40, I've got four amazing kids, and an amazing wife, amazing parents, amazing in-laws, amazing friends who I trust: It doesn't matter what people say."

Becks, who is father to sons Brooklyn, 17, Romeo, 13, Cruz, 11 and daughter Harper, four also admitted that these days he is more than happy playing the role of doting dad.

"I get physically ill when I have to leave the kids now."

And again, aww!