News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Bella hadid topless at Coachella 2018
Bella Hadid's topless Coachella look

Rihanna's Biggest Regret In Life Is Not What You Might Think

Jessica Bosco
Yahoo7 Lifestyle /

When Rihanna stepped out in that gown at the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards she changed the red carpet forever and gave the naked dress trend a high-fashion edge.

While many praised the star in her Swarovski-crystal-encrusted Adam Selman gown for being bold and , many panned it for being completely see-through and inappropriate.

However, whatever your thoughts were on the dress means nix to Riri... Although that said, she does admit to one regret to do with the frock...

RELATED: 11 Times Rihanna Broke The Internet With Her Fashion Choices

RELATED: The Rise Of The Nude Dress

"I just liked it better without the lines underneath. Could you imagine the CFDA dress with a bra?" Rihanna explains in a new interview.

"I would slice my throat. I already wanted to, for wearing a thong that wasn't bedazzled. That's the only regret I have in my life."

To which the interviewer, just to be sure, asked, "Not wearing a blinged-out thong is your biggest life regret?"

"To the CFDA Awards," Rihanna confirmed. "Yes."



Back To Top