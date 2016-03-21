Kendall Jenner Reveals Which Sister Has The Best Wardrobe

Through Keeping Up With The Kardashians and the magic of Instagram we have a pretty good idea that each of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters closets are pretty much epic.

However now Kendall Jenner is dishing the details on exactly who has the best selection - and which sister isn't good with sharing.

"Khloé has the best shoe selection and she's my size," the 20-year-old revealed.

"Kourtney has good statement pieces. Kim has amazing things you could never find [elsewhere]." Jenner also admitted to occasionally dipping into her mother Kris's collection of diamond jewelelry.

"Everyone's very generous," she added.

Well except for one, that is.

"We're all super-generous minus Kylie," she joked.

"Kylie and I always fight over clothes. It's, like, a problem. But it's because we grew up together and we just grew up fighting over clothes."

Kendall also recently opened up to Miss Vogue about how often she cleans out her wardrobe because it gets too full.

"I go through my closet probably about once every two months and get rid of so much stuff. I swear to you, it fills back up within a week. It is crazy! I don't have the biggest closet at my house in LA, so it gets really stuffed, really quickly."