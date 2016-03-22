Gigi Hadid credits Carine Roitfeld for her success

Gigi Hadid credited her success to Carine Roitfeld at The Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday.

The 20-year-old model, who made her breakthrough at the age of 17 with her first cover shoot, courtesy of Carine, presented the Magazine of The Year award to her "unequivocal mentor" for her CR Fashion Book at the star-studded event, and thanked her for being influential in her career.

Speaking at the ceremony, the emotional Victoria's Secret Angel said, "You have made 'CR Fashion Book' forever iconic and forever young.

"On a personal note, thank you for believing in and giving me these past few years and being an unequivocal mentor and friend.

"My career would be unrecognisable without you."

And Gigi, who is dating Zayn Malik, admitted she felt nostalgic returning to grace the magazine's front cover for their latest issue.

She said, "It's so surreal to be back on the cover of the magazine that changed my life."

Meanwhile, the event saw Lady Gaga receive the Editor Of The Year accolade for guest editing an issue of 'V' magazine. Jennifer Meyer was recognised as Jewellery Designer of the Year, and Scott Studenberg and John Targon were honoured as fashion's newcomers.

Kate Hudson, Jennifer Lopez and Keanu Reeves were among the stars to gift notable figures in the industry with their achievement.

The full list of winners at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards are as follows:

Designer of the Year - Brandon Maxwell

Women's Stylist of the Year - Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn

Editor of the Year - Lady Gaga for V magazine

Model of the Year - Bella Hadid

Fashion Innovator - Eva Chow

Jewelry Designer - Jennifer Meyer

Magazine of the Year - Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion Book

Fashion Icon - Karl Lagerfeld