It was a family affair for the Hadid family at the Daily Front Row’s second annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, held at West Hollywood’s Sunset Towers Hotel.

Bella Hadid Named Model of the Year

Bella Hadid was singled out as Model of the Year, an honor her big sister previously received.

“I was here last year with no makeup on, supporting my sister as her little sister,” the 19-year-old, whose musician boyfriend the Weeknd kept her company at the event, said. “It’s crazy to be here a year later winning this award, because I worked really hard this year, but I didn’t think I’d be sitting in front of you.” She paused. “You guys are really scary right now. I might pee my pants … but I’m not wearing pants.”

Bella, wearing a Moschino tuxedo dress with a burnt effect on the hem and cuffs, was supported by her many family members, including her mother, Yolanda Hadid; brother, Anwar Hadid; and father, Mohamed Hadid.

Bella’s sister, Gigi, had more of an official role during the ceremony and turned heads in a white naked dress and dark lipstick.

She presented Carine Roitfeld with the Magazine of the Year award for her work on CR Fashion Book. “Thank you for believing in and guiding me these past few years and for being an unequivocal mentor and friend. My career would be unrecognizable without you,” the 20-year-old said.

Roitfeld’s colleague, former Lanvin designer Alber Elbaz, flew in from Paris solely for the affair to present Eva Chow with the Fashion Innovator award. After making his way to the stage to a round of applause, he joked, “Thank you, but you know, I was fired from my own company. Then again, Steve Jobs was fired.”

Presenter Lady Gaga presented her longtime friend and collaborator Brandon Maxwell with the Best Designer Debut award. Said Gaga, “You were by my side every single day to pick me up and help me to face the entire world when I felt very sad. I’m grateful to you for that.”

The singer, who was wearing a multicolored Saint Laurent dress with feather-trimmed sleeves, later returned to the podium to accept the Editor of the Year award for her work as a guest editor for V Magazine. During her speech, Gaga reflected, “There are some people that will pay you to wear a dress. I won’t be paid to wear anything. I will only wear the things that were made with heart and soul for me.”

Jennifer Lopez got similarly sentimental when she bestowed her longtime stylists Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi with the Best Women’s Stylist award. “It’s the first time I’m at this event,” Lopez said, as she proceeded to fumble through her first few lines off the teleprompter. “I can’t read. I hate doing this. I do this because I love you. … Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn and I have been through a whole lot together.”

Others who received awards included Jeanne Yang (Best Men’s Stylist, presented by Keanu Reeves), Baja East (Emerging Designers, presented by Lindvall), and Jennifer Meyer (Best Jewelry Designer, presented by Kate Hudson). Karl Lagerfeld was named Fashion Icon, but sent his young godson Hudson Kroenig in his place. “Karl could not be here tonight because Los Angeles is very far from France,” he explained, while the pint-size youngster stood on an apple box at the podium.

Meanwhile, Hudson best summed up the night as she presented her childhood friend Meyer. “There’s a lot of love in this room tonight,” she said. “That’s a really wonderful thing to see — a lot of people showing up for their besties.”