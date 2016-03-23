Giorgio Armani Pledges To Cease Using Fur Across All Brands

Following the footsteps of a number of designers who are making the commitment to go fur-free, Giorgio Armani and the Armani Group have declared they will no longer use animal fur across any of their eight brands.

The Humane Society of the United States's President and CEO Wayne Pacelle made the announcement, stating that the designer will cease to use fur in all Armani Group brands in partnership with The Fur Free Alliance.

"I am pleased to announce that the Armani Group has made a firm commitment to abolish the use of animal fur in its collections," the 81-year-old designer confirmed in a statement.

"Technological progress made over the years allows us to have valid alternatives at our disposition that render the use of cruel practices unnecessary as regards animals. Pursuing the positive process undertaken long ago, my company is now taking a major step ahead, reflecting our attention to the critical issues of protecting and caring for the environment and animals."

The Armani Group is made up of eight brands including Giorgio Armani, Armani Collezioni, Emporio Armani, AJ Armani Jeans, A/X Armani Exchange, Armani Junior and Armani Casa as well as Armani Privé couture.