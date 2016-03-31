Navigating New Season Trends With Tash Sefton And Elle Ferguson

Stylish and savvy are two words that come to mind when you think of Tash Sefton and Elle Ferguson, the brains (and beauty) behind one of Australia's most successful fashion blogs, 'They All Hate Us'.

The Sydney-based duo, who started their blog nine years ago whilst working together at General Pants, are now two of the biggest names in the Aussie blogging community.

Between working hard on their website and e-commerce platform, being brand ambassadors for the new Braun Silk-épil 9 and travelling the world in pursuit of global Instagram domination, the pair took some time to talk to marie claire about winter trends, investing in classics and their ultimate tips for taking the perfect selfie.

RELATED: The 20 Most Influential Fashion Bloggers Of 2016

RELATED: 15 Celebrities Making The Cool Weather Look Chic

What are the key trends you’re seeing and loving for Autumn/Winter?

Elle: A trend that I’m particularly loving for the Autumn/winter season ahead is all the detailing. For example; I LOVE that shirting has been updated with oversized cuffs, the hems on jeans are all deconstructed and even a different tone on the edge of the whole leg. I love that every jacket I’m seeing has a different detail, from patchwork to embroidery its just amazing to be looking at the same items we have been looking at all season but the detail is just on another level.

Tash: I always love when the temperature drops as the fabulous coats can come out. This season they are full length to the ground and very grand! Camel, grey marble or black are essential….think Kendal and Gigi vibes! Also the winter colours - deep plum, khaki and navy is this season’s black. And like it or hate it - heels or slides with socks!

What are your tips for approaching a new season on a budget?

Elle: I always love a massive clean out before the start of the new season, cleaning and organising, that way you know what you have and what you actually need. After a whole year of not wearing your winter wardrobe, you forget what you have and that way when you’re shopping you’re not buying things you don’t need.

Tash: Always invest in a great coat as you can wear this all season - and no one notices if you wear it over and over. If you don’t have budget for a full winter of newness - wear last seasons woolies but get new shoes! New shoes always makes you feel better and this season is all about fun! Over the knee boots in grey, witchy-like ankle boots and Gucci slides.

How do you determine what an ‘investment’ piece is?

Tash: When an item can be worn season after season and becomes a classic which doesn’t date.

Elle: Haha normally by the price!!! Tash and I are all about investment pieces, invest your hard earned cash in shoes, handbags and jackets that will stand the test of time!

RELATED: 2015 Was A Good Year To Be A Fashion Blogger

RELATED: How Much Do Kendall, Cara And Gigi Make Per Post On Social Media?

What is the key to mixing "high fashion" and "high street"?

Elle: Mixing high fashion and high street is truly an art form. I recently hit up ZARA with a mission of updating my wardrobe. I went in mid morning when the store was empty and I took my time. I wore denim shorts and a white t-shirt so what I was purchasing I could work into my everyday wardrobe. I looked at new colours and textures and also shapes. I think the key is to make the new piece work in with your essential wardrobe and then mix with your investment pieces that are bags and shoes.

Tash: It’s how I dress daily. Always "high fashion" shoes and handbag put back with "high street" apparel - people only notice the bag or shoes you are wearing not the label on your jeans.

What are the wardrobe essentials that you carry through from season to season?

Tash: A leather biker jacket, basic t shirts, a chambray and white shirt, trench coat, anything lace!

Elle: Always a handbag and shoes and I seem to have my heavy winter coats and cashmere season to season.

Who are your all-time favourite designers?

Elle: My wish list dream designers would be Isabel Marant, Balmain, Givenchy, Saint Laurant, Celine…the list goes on. Locally it would be BabyAnything, Bassike, Zimmermann, Scanlan and Theodore and acne.

Tash: Isabel Marant, Scanlan Theodore, Levis, Camilla and Marc, Zimmermann, Chloe, Chanel, JW Anderson, Rosie Assoulin, Celine, - seriously I could go on and on and on!

And what about the go-tos that you can always count on for a guaranteed last minute purchase?

Tash: Zara!

Elle: The Intersection Paddington (Sydney) has everything!

True style is about more than the clothes you wear so what are your top tips for women who want to be a trend-setter rather than follower?

Tash: Don’t buy something when you look in the mirror and your instinct tells you no. Buy things that make you feel empowered. Always, always look in the mirror before you leave the house, when in doubt buy it in black. A classic blazer always wins!

Who is your ultimate style icon?

Elle: Without a doubt my mum…simply flawless

Tash: I am obsessed with Scandinavian Pernille Teisbaek, Russian model Lena Perminova, Lendra from ManRepeller - their style is so incredible! I want to live in their wardrobes!

What is your philosophy when it comes to beauty?

Elle: Effortless and natural. Always smile and beauty comes from within

Tash: Clear skin (having my greens each morning is essential to this), smooth legs, a weekly blow dry and lots of dry shampoo

The three products you absolutely can’t live without?

Elle:The Braun Silk-épil 9, weekly spray tan and my curling wand. We are always on the go, whether we are rushing to a shoot or attending an event which means I need to be ready for any occasion or any season!

Tash: Dr. Hauschka day oil for my skin, Clarisonic skin brush and the Braun Silk-épil 9.

What is the best piece of advice you have ever received?

Elle:Have courage and be kind

Tash: Love is all you need and you count your true friends on one hand

Do you have any advice for someone wanting to start a blog and build their brand?

Elle: Stay true to who you are, never give up and do it for you

Tash: Always stay true to you and your passions, when people put you down ignore them and it doesn’t happen over night

What is your ultimate tip for taking the perfect selfie?

Elle: Take like, 250… there has to be at least good one!

Tash: The LUMEE light up case - it gives your selfie the perfect light.

Where do you see yourselves and ‘They All Hate Us’ in five years’ time?

Elle: Working alongside my best friend in a business that we created speaking to a global audience

Tash: A ‘TheyAllHateUs’ store in NY? Hahaha!