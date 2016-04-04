Kate Moss Leaves The Modelling Agency That Made Her Famous

Kate Moss has left Storm Model Management.

The 42-year-old supermodel has cut her ties with the agency after 28 successful years working with the company and will now manage her career in-house.

A spokesperson for Storm said: "After a successful 28 year relationship, Kate is moving her business in house, and we will continue to maintain an active involvement in our on-going deals for her."

Kate's profiles have now been removed from the company's website.

Her sister Lottie, 18, remains signed to Storm's books.

Kate - who has a 14-year-old daughter Lila - was signed to the Chelsea-based agency in London at 14-years-old after being scouted by the company's founder, Sarah Doukas, at JFK airport in New York in 1988.

Kate - who designed a clothing range for Topshop in 2007 and handbags for the luxury brand Lonchamp three years later - is currently represented by IMG in America.

An industry insider said: "The fact that they have parted ways is big news for Kate, big news for the agency and big news for the world of modelling."

Kate is not the only high-profile supermodel to leave Storm in recent years.

Cara Delevingne left the company in July 2015 and took a break from modelling to focus on her acting career but she has now returned to the business, appearing in campaigns for Yves Saint Laurent and Chanel.

Speculating on why the two catwalk superstars may have left Storm, a source told MailOnline: "Our strong speculation is that Kate, like Cara, is looking for a more personal management approach. Storm sent an email round last week to clients saying that they have now changed their name to Storm Management and they are no longer a model agency. When Kate tried to leave previously her agent Lucy Baxter, also left."