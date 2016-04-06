News

Model snaps back at body-shamer with the best response

Leah Cohen
Yahoo7 Lifestyle /

Stunning plus-size model, Iskra Lawrence, was called a “fat cow” on Instagram by a body-shamer who obviously had nothing else better to do with his time.

Lucky the English model has a good sense of humour because the comment was cringe-worthy.

Model Iskra Lawrence posted this image in response to a troll's body-shaming comment. Photo: Instagram

Lawrence responded to the troll’s horrific comment with a boss response. She posted the hottest picture of her in nude underwear, looking like she is about to orgasm, surrounded by hundreds of packets of chips.

The model's image caption. Photo: Instagram

The dude had condemned plus-size models and told Lawrence “the NHS is f****d because of people like her eating too many bags of crisps."

The model, who stars in Aerie’s body-positive #AerieREAL campaign, was obviously fed up with people putting her down and decided to teach them a lesson.

The image went viral, receiving over 67,000 likes and almost 2000 comments supporting the model's move.

The model posted a slo-mo video of her chewing chocolate in red lingerie. Photo: Instagram

"I totally love u!! You inspire me!! You have to love yourself!! Beauty comes in all sizes , colours and shapes!!" One fan said.

The model has since posted a few sexy Instagram videos of her in slow motion eating in lingerie - showing the world she loves her food, her body and does not give a flying fruit about what you think.

