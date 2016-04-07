Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Is The New Face Of Ugg Australia

British supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whitetely is single-handedly bringing back the ugg boot.

The 28-year-old has been announced as the new face of Ugg Australia and will feature in the brand's upcoming campaign wearing the Classic II boot, to be released as part of a brand re-launch later this year.

"It’s exciting and fun, and I think it’s going to be really different kind of partnership for me. It’s a way to showcase a different side to my personality," she told WWD.

Rosie is known for her work with major brands including Burberry, Victoria's Secret, Versace, Paige Denim and Model Co., and has her own lingerie line through British retailer, Marks & Spencer.

She has also managed to make the movie into film with roles in Transformers: Dark of the Moon and Mad Max: Fury Road.

“I’ve always owned a pair of Ugg boots,” she continued. "They’re something I’ve had when I’m heading home. I grew up in a farm in the U.K. In the countryside, I’ll always have a pair with me. They’re part of my active and adventurous lifestyle. I’ll wear a pair on the beach when I’m walking the dogs in the winter. They’ll be packed in the back of the car on a road trip on the coast in California. I put my feet in a pair literally every morning. They are snuggle shoes that I wear around the house. During my free time — that’s when I have a connection to them. It’s more of personal thing to me than a designer handbag or jacket."

Alice Hampton, senior director global of public relations, told WWD that the new campaign will mark the biggest re-launch in the brand's 37-year history.

"It was important to partner with someone who has a natural love and affinity for the brand, but who could also translate the new street-style features and benefits into their everyday on-the-go lifestyle. I think the biggest insight is that it will be showcased in a very attainable and fun way as Rosie’s warmth and effervescent personality is a key component to the creative. It is not just about working with a beautiful face."