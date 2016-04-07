Beyonce Is Suing Merchandise Brand "Feyonce"

Beyoncé’s practically built a career off of inspiring people — but inspiring a brand to make money off her first name? Not. Cool.

According to Reuters, Mrs. Knowles-Carter is suing a Texas-based company called Feyoncé, Inc. (sounds like fiancé, rhymes with Beyoncé) for selling a slew of merchandise, including clothing and housewares, that hit too close to her own trademarked moniker.

Not helping Feyoncé’s case is the fact that one of its problematic items — a $14.95 coffee mug — bears the phrase “he put a ring on it,“ which sounds an awful lot like a lyric from Bey’s 2008 smash “Single Ladies.” (Back in early 2015, Beyoncé’s “worker beys” succeeded in having similar mugs removed from Etsy before an actual lawsuit came to fruition.)

The pop star also claims that one of the three defendants in this case has filed two U.S. trademark applications for the word Feyoncé, one with an accent over the final e, and one without.

In addition to trying to stop the selling of the faux-Beyoncé merch, Bey is seeking unspecified damages from Feyoncé.

Ladies and gentleman, all I ask is that you please take a second to pray for Feyoncé, ’cause even if the law doesn’t get ’em … the Beygency most certainly will.