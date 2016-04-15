5 Things You Need To Know About Beyonce's Ivy Park Collection

In case you haven't already heard by now, Beyonce has released a highly-coveted 'athleisure' line and people are freaking out over it

The 34-year-old Formation singer's formidable Ivy Park collection, which is in collaboration with Topshop boss, Sir Philip Green, hit shops yesterday and we were lucky enough to catch a sneak peak of the line before it hit the shelves.

Here, we list five things you need to know about Queen Bee's line, whether you're into reflective, bum-baring leotards or oversized hoodies.

It's fashionable

While it may be an activewear line, Beyonce would never release a clothing collection without it being uber stylish and chic and thankfully Ivy Park is just that. The line is made up of mainly monochrome crop tops, workout leggings, oversized tees and baggy jumpers. However there are some welcome pops of colour in the form of electric blue tops and blush pink sweaters. Just remember that at the end of the day this is a fashion line and many of the items wouldn't be very functional for the gym.

It's affordable

For once, a celebrity clothing line is actually affordable. It seems Beyonce knows her fan base well and instead of releasing an overpriced collection her fans could only dream of buying, the Hollywood star has made sure there's something to fit in to everyone's price range. Prices start at $40 for a crew-neck tee and go all the way up to $245 for a reflective, monochrome bodysuit. If you're used to shopping in Lululemon, Lorna Jane or even some of the top sports shops, this price bracket is pretty reasonable.

Here's where she got her inspiration from

When Beyonce named the clothing line, she had two of her favourite things in the world in mind. Of course her daughter Blue Ivy's name is represented in the title but it also incorporates her favourite park in Houston where she grew up. Beyonce says she still goes there when she needs to clear her mind and get away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood. We just hope it's not swarmed with fans from now on.

It's different from other collections

Activewear is totally on trend right now but the fashionable element to the line makes it differ from existing lines. The leggings, crop tops and sweaters are soft to touch, heavy material and seem like a decent investment for your gym wardrobe.

Here's where it's available

Not only is the line affordable, but it's also available online, in Glue, Topshop, Myer and also on The Iconic. Get in quick before it sells out, although we have heard rumours that a second collection may already be in the works. Here's hoping.