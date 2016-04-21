John Legend Just Shared The Cutest Snap Of Little Luna

Just a day after proud mum Chrissy Teigen gave us a glimpse of little Luna Simone Stephens, John Legend has shared another adorable snap.

The tot, who is just one week old, is the spitting image of her famous parents!

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Shares The First Snap Of Baby Luna

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Their Baby Girl

Yesterday, 30-year-old Chrissy shared a snap of herself cradling the newborn, whose face was hidden from the camera, with the caption, "hi my lulu!"

Chrissy and hubby John Legend welcomed their little girl on April 14, weighing in at 6lbs and 11 oz.

"She's here! Luna Simone Stephens, we are so in love with you! And sleepy. Very sleepy," the Sports Illustrated model wrote on Instagram.

Proud dad John also took to Twitter to share the happy news, writing, "Our new love is here! Luna Simone Stephens, born on Thursday, the 14th. We couldn’t be happier!".