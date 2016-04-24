Prince George's robe causes shopping frenzy

The hearts of the world melted when photos emerged online of 2-year-old Prince George meeting the leader of the free world, Barack Obama, in an adorable bath robe.

The images show a sleepy little George greeting the President and showing off his rocking horse in a monogrammed, white bath robe (aka the cutest outfit we've ever seen).

Turns out, Prince George is quite the little trendsetter, with the exact same robe selling out online within minutes of the official images of the meeting appearing online.

The retailer of the robe, which costs approximately AU$50, took to Facebook to share their excitement over the shopping frenzy.

"We can't believe Prince George wore our robe to meet President Obama! Doesn't he look adorable?!," they wrote.

"You guys have gone crazy for it & it's already sold out."

Trotters are also reporting that George's adorable blue, fluffy slippers have also raced off the shelves.