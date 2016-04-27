Kendall Jenner Reveals Where She Wants To Be When She's 30

Kendall Jenner Wants To Be Like Cindy Crawford Or Gisele In 10 Years

Kendall Jenner may only be 20-years-old, but the supermodel knows exactly where she wants to be when she hits 30.

Taking to her app on Tuesday, the Calvin Klein model said she wants to be just like fellow supermodels Cindy Crawford or Gisele Bundchen in 10 years time.

RELATED: Calvin Klein Disses Kendall Jenner's Calvin Klein Ads

RELATED: Kendall Jenner's Boots Needed Two Assistants At The MTV Movie Awards

"Hearing Kylie mention what she sees her life like at thirty -- on a farm with kids -- got me thinking about my own life in ten years, which weirdly gave me a strong urge to play 'The Sims,'" Jenner wrote online.

"If I were building my perfect world on the game, this is how it would look: I'd have a beautiful, secluded house in Malibu with a gorgeous husband and a couple of kids."

"Seeing models like Cindy Crawford and Gisele [Bundchen] live chill but extremely fortunate and blessed lives seems like exactly what I would want."

Crawford just turned 50 last month and Bundchen is 36, s maybe Jenner might need more than 10 years to reach the same level of success as the legendary stars.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also revealed that she would love to settle down with one horse, a dog and a lot of privacy when she's older.

"I envision the decades ahead as super nice and relaxing," she says. "I just hope the paparazzi aren't still hounding me!," she said.