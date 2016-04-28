Pia Mia Is The First-Ever Fashion Director Of Madonna's Material Girl

Pia Miller Is The First Ever Fashion Director Of Material Girl

Singer Pia Mia has been announced as the first-ever fashion director of Madonna's Material Girl line.

The 19-year-old Do It Again songstress, who has a massive four million followers on Instagram and is famously one of Kylie Jenner's BFFS, is now the spokesperson and creative consultant for Material Girl's junior line.

"Her creativity, confidence and unique sense of style make her a perfect addition to the brand," said Madonna in an official statement.

Taking to Material Girl's Instagram page, the brand wrote: " Crazy excited to announce @PrincessPiaMia as our Material Girl Fashion Director!!! So happy to have her join the MG fam… big things to come!!" alongside an image of the svelte star at a board table.

Pia also gushed over Madonna in the statement, claiming the collaboration is a dream come true.

"Madonna is so amazing — from her music, to her style, to her stage performances; she is the ultimate icon," Pia said.

"I have so much respect for her and she's really inspired me to have the same confidence that she has to wear whatever she wants to wear, or say whatever she wants to say, because she's done it and made it so dope."

The starlet joins the likes of Rita Ora, Georgia May Jagger and Zendaya, who have all fronted the line, which is available in Macy's.

According to the statement, Pia will star in a campaign for the brand, appear at Macy's stores around the country and provide her opinions on the brand's 2017 collection.

So be prepared to see a lot more of this girl in the coming months.