Remember when Miss Colombia thought she’d won the Miss Universe pageant, but the host made a mistake?

Another Beauty Queen Has Been Wrongly Crowned

Well that just happened again – this time in Brazil at the Miss Rondonia Mundo pageant.

Contestant Leticia Cappatto thought she’d won when a crown was placed atop her head, but it was quickly ripped off when organisers realised the error of their ways.

And in a truly comical moment, the woman holding the crown can’t seem to work out which head to place it on. She also manages to drop it on the floor.

“I didn’t know what to do when it happened. It felt like I was taking part in a scene from a film. I just wanted to leave that place, I felt humiliated," said Cappatto, who walked offstage stony-faced afterwards.

“Some of the women said they were going to take legal action but I don’t know what I am going to do yet,” she continued.

The winner, Karliany Barbosa, isn’t having any of Cappatto’s attitude though.

"If I won, it was on merit,” she said. “I plan to start preparing myself shortly for the national competition."

Game on!