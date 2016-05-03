Lena Dunham Just Wore A Turtleneck Bridesmaid Dress With Socks

She may have worn a pretty lavender gown for her fictional gal pal Marnie's Girls' wedding but Lena Dunham ditched the conventional in favour of sequins, a turtleneck and socks for real-life pal Audrey Gelman's Detroit nuptials over the weekend.

Lena Dunham Just Killed It In A Turtleneck Bridesmaid Dress

The 29-year-old writer and actress joined eight other bridesmaids in wearing a camel turtleneck with a glitzy, customized sequin skirt by American brand J.Crew.

Posing in front of a big yellow school bus, Dunham showed off her equally vibrant accessories, which consisted of a pair of gold, metallic loafers, grey socks and a headband.

"What happens when @jcrew goddess Jenna Lyons lets a bunch of crazy b------ customize their skirts... here we go #gomezandmorticia," Dunham wrote on Instagram.

She also posted an extreme close up of the customised skirts, with the caption: "The devil is in the details".

The bride, who famously dated controversial photographer Terry Richardson, married Genius.com co-founder Ilan Zechory at the Detroit's Piquette Plant, a museum and former Ford factory.

She opted for a stunning, white , lace dress and wore her hair down in loose waves and adorned with white flowers.