On the red carpet, Claire Danes’ dress looked like nothing special. A light blue strapless gown from Zac Posen with bodice detailing and a voluminous skirt — a silhouette the designer’s employed on plenty of pieces.

Claire Danes Wore A Glow-in-The-Dark Gown To The Met Ball

But as soon as the lights went down, Danes’s look got lit — but, like, literally.

In the dark, the gown glowed.

But actually.

Now that’s how to dress for a theme.