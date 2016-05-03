News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Janelle Monáe wears 'vagina trousers' in Pynk music video and breaks the internet
'Vagina trousers' break the internet

Claire Danes Wore A Glow-in-The-Dark Gown To The Met Ball

Yahoo7 Lifestyle /

On the red carpet, Claire Danes’ dress looked like nothing special. A light blue strapless gown from Zac Posen with bodice detailing and a voluminous skirt — a silhouette the designer’s employed on plenty of pieces.

Claire Danes Wore A Glow-in-The-Dark Gown To The Met Ball

Claire Danes Wore A Glow-in-The-Dark Gown To The Met Ball

RELATED: Met Gala red carpet: Every look you need to see

RELATED: Best and worst dressed at the Met Gala

Claire Danes. Photo: Getty Images.

But as soon as the lights went down, Danes’s look got lit — but, like, literally.

In the dark, the gown glowed.

But actually.

RELATED: Best and worst dressed at the Met Gala

Now that’s how to dress for a theme.



Back To Top