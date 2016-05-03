Claire Danes Wore A Glow-in-The-Dark Gown To The Met Ball

On the red carpet, Claire Danes’ dress looked like nothing special. A light blue strapless gown from Zac Posen with bodice detailing and a voluminous skirt — a silhouette the designer’s employed on plenty of pieces.
RELATED: Met Gala red carpet: Every look you need to see
RELATED: Best and worst dressed at the Met Gala
But as soon as the lights went down, Danes’s look got lit — but, like, literally.
In the dark, the gown glowed.
But actually.
RELATED: Best and worst dressed at the Met Gala
Now that’s how to dress for a theme.