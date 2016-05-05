Caitlyn Jenner Will Reportedly Pose Nude For Sports Illustrated

Caitlyn Jenner will reportedly pose naked for Sports Illustrated.

The 66-year-old reality TV star - who was known as Bruce Jenner before her gender transition - set a world decathlon record at the 1976 Montreal Summer Games and will reportedly appear on an upcoming cover of SI wearing just an American flag and her Olympic medal to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her win.

A source told Us Weekly: "Caitlyn will wear nothing but an American flag and her Olympic medal. She’s excited about it."

If the shoot goes ahead, it will echo Caitlyn's former wife Kris Jenner, who took part in a racy photoshoot wearing just the US flag and holding a medal in 2007.

Meanwhile, Caitlyn previously revealed that she keeps the medal in her make-up drawer because she doesn't want her children, Kylie, 18, Kendall, 20, Brody, 32, Brandon, 34, Casey, 35, and Burt, 37, to compare themselves to her.

She said: "My gold medal is my most prized possession - I'm so proud of it.

"I never wanted my kids to feel like they had to have a gold medal in order to be considered a success.

"I'm very proud of it.”

However, she insisted that despite her fond memories of her Olympics success, she is even happier now that she has come out as transgender and can finally be her true self and help shine a spotlight on trans issues.

She said: “That was a great time in my life, but to be honest with you, it's even a greater time in my life right now with what I'm trying to accomplish."