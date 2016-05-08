Victoria Beckham won't do any more magazine cover shoots because she is an "old bag".

Victoria Beckham won't do any more magazine cover shoots because she is an "old bag", although she has failed to turn down previous offers before.

The 42-year-old fashion designer has admitted she thinks she is too old to be on the front page of glossy publications, although she has made the same claim before and later appeared on another spread.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper at the Vogue 100: A Century of Style exhibition held at London's National Portrait Gallery on Thursday, the brunette beauty said, "When I hear another Vogue cover has come up, I always say, 'This is the last one, because I'm a bit of an old bag now. Surely this is the last one? I'm 42, I've got four kids.'"

Meanwhile, the mother of four - who has sons Brooklyn, 17, Romeo, 13, Cruz, 11, and daughter Harper, four, with husband David, 41, revealed she had the largest budget to spend on clothes in comparison to her former 'Spice Girls' band mates, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel C and Mel B.

She admitted, "I was always the one that loved fashion and it was quite a result for me because the girls always used to get their clothes for free because they were c**p and so there was a lot of budget for me to have my little Gucci dress."

Victoria admitted she was always the "sensible" member of the band and never felt comfortable with their wild antics, although she blamed her controlled behaviour on her skimpy mini dresses and knee high platform heels.

She said, "When all the other girls were being fun and spontaneous and jumping on tables, I was always the one checking the table wasn't going to collapse. I was always the sensible one.

"Luckily because I used to wear heels, I just used to jig about a bit and I got away with it."