Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Strict Diet In First Cover Shoot Since Giving Birth

Kim Kardashian Covers Vogue Australia Dressed In Alex Perry

It's been just five months since Kim Kardashian gave birth to son Saint West and the reality star has already posed for her first cover shoot.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star appears on the cover of Vogue Australia's June issue, wearing a custom Alex Perry corset paired with a Yeezy look, however in the accompanying interview, the mother-of-two admits that months spent dieting for the shoot have lead to a total disinterest in food.

"I feel like I've been so good dieting that nothing excited me the way it did, except for beignets from New Orleans - and powdered sugar doughnuts, which I'm obsessed with," Kim said.

When asked about her favourite drink of choice, Kim yet again brought the conversation back to her rigid diet, claiming if she didn't have to worry about calories it would be a pina colada with strawberries.

Styled by Christine Centenera and photographed by Lachlan Bailey, Kardashian, who also has a daughter, North, with her husband of two years, Kanye West, also revealed that her mother is her biggest heroine in real life.

"Once you become a mother, you have a new-found respect for people who have gone through it - especially knowing my mum has had six (children); that's so intense for me," Kim said.

"I want to live her life and be successful, work hard and still have so many kids - and still take care of everyone else. "

Speaking about her imagined lifestyle, the mother-of-two who received a high school diploma, said she would "be a forensic investigator and live a normal life".

Kim also opens up in the interview about her father, Robert Kardashian, who she calls her real life hero, and her husband Kanye who she claims did the nicest thing ever for her when he got her pregnant.

"It's brought me the most joy," she said.

However one thing we're confused about is Kim's admission that she wishes she had been gifted with a natural singing voice.

Doesn't she remember her 2011 single Jam?

Kim's full interview can be read in Vogue Australia's June issue, which hits stands on May 16.