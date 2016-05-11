Pamela Anderson Looks Ageless In New Shoot For W

Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson looks almost ageless in her recent shoot for W magazine.

Pamela Anderson looks unrecognisable in W magazine shoot

For 48-years-old, the blonde bombshell looks incredible, especially adorned in a figure-hugging white Hamel dress and sky-high nude stilettos.

While in our eyes, the model looks as though she hasn’t changed one bit, in her interview with W, she talks about aging and how she's come to terms with it in such a positive way.

"Aging is something we all deal with. At a certain age, you can find yourself at a loss,” the star said. “We took a lot of things for granted—youth, beauty. But now what?"

RELATED: Pamela Anderson Will Be Playboy's Last Nude Covergirl

RELATED: Meet Vogues First 100-Year-Old Model

Having just rocked an itsy-bitsy bikini for Playboy’s 14th and final nude issue in January, Anderson still has her mojo but admitted she is looking forward to getting older.

“I actually like aging. I have great older female role models in my life, including my amazing mum… Getting older isn't the end. I know I have so much to look forward to," she said.

When asked if she regrets anything she did in the name of beauty, according to W, Anderson rolled her eyes down her chest and said, “Not that we need to point it out,” she said, laughing.

Her longtime makeup artist Alexis Vogel piped up to say, “Let’s just say that at some point, we all realise that less is more!”

Well Pamela, age is on your side and boy, we can't get over how timeless she looks in those photos.