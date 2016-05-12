Reiss Has Officially Landed In Australia

Iconic UK fashion retailer Reiss has launched in Australia.

The store, which is loved by none other than the Duchess of Cambridge has opened two Melbourne standalone stores, concessions in David Jones nationwide and will be available online.

RELATED: Zara Home Launches Online In Australia

RELATED: H&M Set To Open Third Sydney Store

“We are delighted to be introducing Reiss to Australia this year," founder and managing director David Reiss said in a statement.

"It’s an exciting market and one that we feel will truly embrace the Reiss aesthetic.”

Speaking to Fairfax Media last week, Mr Reiss revealed exactly what it's like dressing royalty.

"She's been a customer for years; we never know when or if she will buy. She buys online, she comes into our stores," he said.

"The reality is she is such an iconic person wearing the brand.

"When she wore the dress for the engagement [portrait], when she met Obama ... [we had] 6 million hits on our website. But overnight we were part of history."

The two stores are situated in the Melbourne precinct of St Collins Lane as well as in David Jones, Pacific Fair.

Another Reiss store will open in Chadstone - The Fashion Capital in October and on the David Jones stores and website in July.

Reiss.com will also be launching www.reiss.com/au.