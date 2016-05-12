Robyn Lawley Hits Out At Fashion Industry For Only Casting Skinny Models

Robyn Lawley wants designers to understand that women come in all shapes and sizes.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, the 26-year-old mother-of-one said she's sick of the fashion industry only hiring skinny models for runway jobs, claiming "it's just so stupid".

“It’s quite ridiculous. Clothes look just as good on different sizes, I don’t believe that clothes just look good on the smaller sizes,” she said.

Lawley echoed these exact sentiments when she spoke to Yahoo7 Lifestyle in March, claiming she believes designers sometimes use plus-size models as a publicity stunt.

"I don’t understand why we can’t just be called models and when a client calls to book a model they can’t just ask for a size," she said.

"The problem is that we’re being segregated into modeling just for plus-size fashion and up.

"Plus-size starts at size 14 and works up so when we’re modeling for size 20, that’s not representative of their market and that segregates them.

"Yet there’s the exact same problem with the mainstream fashion and that is infuriating to watch happen."

Lawley said it's not the designer or the community that suffers when only hiring sickly skinny models, it's the whole industry.

"it’s one individual poor girl that’s probably starving from Russia," she said.

"It’s not her fault, it’s everyone else involved.

"It’s the designers that refuse to use other sizes when it’s very easy to, it’s agents pushing this mentality that the girls have to be crazy thin and it all just works in a vicious circle that keeps going along."